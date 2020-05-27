Confusion over decision to start academic session in June

More than 70 per cent of the school-going children in Red Zones do not have access to digital media. File pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The state government's plan to start the new academic year from June 15 has led to a major confusion in the school education sector. While the state government said that the digital platform will be of great help to continue academics, these claims are receiving a mixed reaction from educationist — especially those who do not have digital learning access.

While discussions are underway between school education minister Varsha Gaikwad and Commissioner of Education Vishal Solanki regarding the same, different ways are being discussed to begin the studies, particularly in Red and Orange Zones.

"To ensure that there is no academic loss, we have decided to start the new academic year as per the regular calendar - on June 15. However, we are aware of the fact that holding classes in schools may not be possible in all parts of the state.

Hence, special platforms such as digital media, television, radio are being considered to continue academics," Vishal Solanki said.

The decision, however, has led to confusion as more than 70 per cent of the school-going children in Red Zones do not have access to digital media.

"You cannot hold classes in Red Zones or Orange Zones. In such cases, if we decide to go digital, it is important to think if all children would be able to participate. While in cities most private schools already have a digital platform, government, civic and small private schools do not have this as an option. Even as the government may be thinking of using easily accessible options such as television or radio, this too has not been completely possible," a teacher from a government school from Dahisar, requesting anonymity said.

Uday Nare, a teacher from Hansraj Morarji School pointed out, "Many schools are already converted into quarantine facility making them and a part of their staff unavailable for regular academics. In this case, considering the demographics of many school children, going digital is not fair to many which are against the Right to Education Act. Instead, the government should look at options to adjust curriculum and new the academic year in such unprecedented conditions."

