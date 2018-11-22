Congress candidate K Rajgopal Reddy richest in fray with assets worth Rs 300 crore

national

Net worth of K Rajgopal Reddy, who is contesting from Munugode, has gone up by 371 per cent in the last four years

With assets of over Rs 300 crore, K Rajgopal Reddy of the Congress is the richest candidate in fray in next month's Assembly elections in Telangana. Rajgopal Reddy, who is contesting from Munugode constituency in Nalgonda district, declared family assets of Rs 314 crore in the affidavit filed before election authorities along with his nomination papers. His net worth has gone up by 371 per cent in the last four years. The Congress leader, a businessman, had declared assets of Rs66 crore while contesting the Lok Sabha elections in 2014. Rajgopal Reddy, who was a member of Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014, is currently a member of Telangana Legislative Council.

His wife K Laxmi, who owns about Rs 290 crore of assets, is a director in Sushee Infra and Mining Ltd. According to the affidavit, the firm is executing projects in various states in the country. Marri Janardhan Reddy of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is the second richest candidate for the December 7 elections. Seeking re-election from Nagarkurnool constituency, he has declared family assets of Rs 161 crore, up from Rs 111 crore in the previous elections. Marri Janardhan Reddy and wife Marri Jamuna Rani, both business people, had over Rs 8 crore income during 2017-18, a drop of 22 per cent in four years. G Yoganand of BJP is the third richest among candidates with assets of `146 crore. A realtor, Yoganand is contesting from Serlingampally constituency on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Nama Nageswara Rao of Telugu Desam Party is at the fourth place with assets at Rs113 crore. He is a candidate from Khammam constituency. He who was one of the richest MPs in the country with assets of `338 crore declared in 2014. Founder of Madhucon Group of companies, Rao is one of the leading entrepreneurs of Telangana. According to the latest affidavit, he and his wife Nama Chinnamma together had income of Rs 1.76 crore during 2017-18 against over Rs 4 crore in 2012-13.

BJP wins 5 mayoral seats in U'khand

BJP has won five of the seven mayoral seats and 34 of the 84 chairman and president posts in the Uttarakhand civic polls, while Independents grabbed 23 posts. Congress won 25 of the chairman and president posts in the civic bodies.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever