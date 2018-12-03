Cong is the university for spreading lies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday escalated his attack on the Congress party, which he said, is a university for spreading lies and falsehood

Narendra Modi

The Congress party has become a university for spreading lies and falsehood. When anyone gets admission to do PhD and those who are more proficient in speaking lies get higher marks, they are given a new position and a degree," the Prime Minister said while addressing an election rally here.

Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi said the Congress party was highly mistaken if they believed that they would win the state Assembly polls "on the basis of lies."

"They were thrown out from other states and they will also face the same fate here," the Prime Minister said. He added that the Congress does not believe in the politics of progress and development, and only concentrates on professing caste-based politics.

Sharpening his attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had accused him of not knowing anything about Hinduism religion, Prime Minister Modi said, "Now, this 'naamdaar' (Rahul) is saying that I don't have knowledge on Hinduism. Will this topic even determine the voting process in Rajasthan?"

¿Hinduism and Hindutva are ancient ideologies that are so rich that I can never know the entire thing. Many learned men and intellectuals also don't claim that they know the entire thing. However, the Congress seems to know what the greatest intellectuals don't," he added.

Taking on the Congress for not prioritising cleanliness drives in the country when they were in power at the Centre, Prime Minister Modi asserted that the party never spoke on the topic before in the last 70 years.

Highlighting the works done by BJP government in Rajasthan under the 'Swachch Bharat Abhiyan', Prime Minister Modi said, "I started the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, which not only cleaned the country but also generated employment. When I came to power, I didn't promise to construct hotels. Instead, I promised to construct toilets. In Rajasthan alone, 80 lakh toilets have been constructed so far.¿

Lauding the Bishnoi community in Jodhpur for laying down their lives for the protection of the environment, Prime Minister Modi said, ¿When the people didn't know about climate change ages back, it was this community who really cared for our environment. It is because of them that India today has won the 'Champion of the Earth' award." He also informed that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje approved 7000 megawatts of solar energy project in the state.

Prime Minister Modi went on to say that while the Congress harboured loan defaulters, the BJP made stringent laws under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, under which Rs 3 lakh crore have been recovered.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

