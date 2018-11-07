Cong-JD(S) trounces BJP 4-1 in Karnataka polls

national

The victories with huge margins came as a Diwali gift and a shot in the arm for the nearly six-month-old alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls after facing frequent questions about its longevity

KPCC President Dinesh Gundurao, AICC General Secretary Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal and party leaders show victory signs after Congress-JD(S) wins the by-poll election in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Karnataka's ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance on Tuesday won a crucial endorsement trouncing the BJP 4-1 in by-elections for three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats with the victory in Ballari ending the saffron rival's 14-year vice-like grip on this parliamentary constituency.

The alliance led by JD(S) leader and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy won Ballari and Mandya Lok Sabha seats as well as both the Assembly seats — Ramanagara and Jamkhandi. Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha won from Ramanagara, near Bangalore. It was a sort of a consolation win for the BJP when it managed to hold on to the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat.

