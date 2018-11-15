Cong protest outside Manoj Tiwari's office over remarks against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

national

Tiwari has no moral right to continue as the president of the Delhi BJP, he said. Condemning the BJP MP's remarks, Youth Congress activists staged a protest outside Tiwari's North Avenue residence on Tuesday

Manoj Tiwari

Scores of Congress workers staged a protest outside the office of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari in his Northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency on Wednesday over his alleged remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. The protesters raised slogans against Tiwari and demanded his apology for the remarks made at a campaign rally in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Leading the protest in Yamuna Vihar, former Congress MLA Bhisham Sharma said Tiwari's statement was "highly condemnable" and it also "insulted" Purvanchali women who observe Chhath fast. In the election rally, Tiwari took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and reportedly said had Sonia Gandhi observed Chhath, she would have had an intelligent son.

"Tiwari's remark against Sonia Gandhi was not only highly condemnable, but also an insult to the lakhs of Poorvanchali women in Delhi, who celebrate Chhat Puja," Sharma said. Tiwari has no moral right to continue as the president of the Delhi BJP, he said. Condemning the BJP MP's remarks, Youth Congress activists staged a protest outside Tiwari's North Avenue residence on Tuesday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever