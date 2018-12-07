Congress rattled by Christian Michel's extradition, says BJP

national

The Congress expelled Joseph after his appearance in court. In a statement, the Youth Congress said Joseph represented Michel in his personal capacity and did not consult the party before appearing in the case

Christian Michel. Pic/PTI

The Congress was "completely rattled" by the extradition of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal, and sent its team of lawyers to defend him, the BJP alleged on Thursday.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Youth Congress leader Aljo K Joseph appeared for Michel in court on Wednesday and the Congress later went through the "charade" of removing him.

