Cong woman's beating a despicable action

A woman party worker of the Congress party protesting an alleged rapist's nomination in the November by-polls was roughed up by party colleagues at a meet in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the matter and called for strict police action.

In widespread reports, it has been said that the woman threw a bouquet at a speaker. The man in question also denied the rape allegations. The party claimed it has taken action against two people within the party who allegedly beat up the woman protestor.

The Congress defendants are making shrill claims about conspiracies to defame and malign the party. The dissenting woman claimed that by awarding a ticket to a rapist, the party is sending out a wrong message. On the one hand, Congress is protesting the Hathras gangrape, on the other, giving tickets to a person accused of sexual assault within its own party.

Whatever be the veracity of the claims, the logic is sound. There should have been a debate and discussion within the party with reference to this ticket, rather than this despicable action of beating up a woman who raised questions over the nomination of a particular candidate.

If women have to enter public life, make their voices heard, then it is important that they are assured of their physical safety.

It is also vital that this party which touts dissent as a bedrock, and attacks the central government for being dictatorial be able to tolerate dissent or questions within its own fold, like this one raised by one of their own. Otherwise, this becomes a case of 'we welcome dissent but only till you agree with us'. If there was a problem with the way the question was raised, it could have been pointed out appropriately. Violence here, like in most cases, is not the answer.

