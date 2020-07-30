Congratulations are in order by Bollywood as Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcome baby boy

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have all the reasons to be elated, excited, and exhilarated as they have welcomed a baby boy.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Indian cricketer shared a glimpse of his newborn where we could see his fragile hand in the hand of his father and this is what Pandya wrote- "We are blessed with our baby boy." (sic)

This was followed by a heart and the hands-folded emoji. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram We are blessed with our baby boy â¤ï¸ðð¾ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) onJul 30, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

Congratulations by Bollywood celebrities were in order. One of the first celebrities to comment on the post was the Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan, who wrote- "Many many congratulations." (sic) Athiya Shetty wrote- "precious." (sic) And this was followed by a Purple Heart, a star, a baby emoji.

Chak De! India actor Sagarika Ghatge commented with three red hearts. Mandana Karimi also congratulated the couple with a blue heart. Celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim wrote- "Wohoooooooo........ Many many congratulations to both of you," (sic) and this was followed by multiple red hearts.

Sophie Choudry wrote- "So beautiful!! Huge congrats you guys!! God bless the lil one." (sic) This was followed by a red heart. Krystle D’ Souza commented- "Congratulations." (sic) Suniel Shetty wrote- "Godbless" (sic) followed by four red hearts. And celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala stated- "Congratulations my darlings and Welcome to the word beautiful baby boy." (sic)

Natasa Stankovic had also taken to her Instagram account to share a picture that was uploaded by Hardik Pandya and stated- Coming soon. Have a look right here:

Pandya and Stankovic had announced their engagement earlier this year in January.

