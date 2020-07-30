Congratulations are in order by Bollywood as Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcome baby boy
As Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcome a baby boy, Bollywood celebrities have wished the couple on this immensely special occasion!
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have all the reasons to be elated, excited, and exhilarated as they have welcomed a baby boy.
Taking to his Instagram account, the Indian cricketer shared a glimpse of his newborn where we could see his fragile hand in the hand of his father and this is what Pandya wrote- "We are blessed with our baby boy." (sic)
This was followed by a heart and the hands-folded emoji. Have a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations by Bollywood celebrities were in order. One of the first celebrities to comment on the post was the Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan, who wrote- "Many many congratulations." (sic) Athiya Shetty wrote- "precious." (sic) And this was followed by a Purple Heart, a star, a baby emoji.
Chak De! India actor Sagarika Ghatge commented with three red hearts. Mandana Karimi also congratulated the couple with a blue heart. Celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim wrote- "Wohoooooooo........ Many many congratulations to both of you," (sic) and this was followed by multiple red hearts.
Sophie Choudry wrote- "So beautiful!! Huge congrats you guys!! God bless the lil one." (sic) This was followed by a red heart. Krystle D’ Souza commented- "Congratulations." (sic) Suniel Shetty wrote- "Godbless" (sic) followed by four red hearts. And celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala stated- "Congratulations my darlings and Welcome to the word beautiful baby boy." (sic)
Natasa Stankovic had also taken to her Instagram account to share a picture that was uploaded by Hardik Pandya and stated- Coming soon. Have a look right here:
Pandya and Stankovic had announced their engagement earlier this year in January.
Born on March 4, 1988, Natasa Stankovic made her debut in Bollywood with an item song alongside Ajay Devgn in 2013's Satyagraha. She eventually participated in Bigg Boss - Season 8 (2014), which gave her decent popularity. (All photos/Natasa Stankovic's Instagram account)
The Serbian beauty came to India in 2012 in search of work in the glam world. "In October 2012, I went (came) to Mumbai, where I started to do shows, TV commercials, billboards. My favourite job was my advertisement for Johnson's Baby collection," she told mid-day.
After Bigg Boss, Natasa went on to appear in the Mehbooba song in Fukrey Returns alongside Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Varun Sharma. She shimmied in the Dance Dance song in Arjun Rampal's Daddy. But she is best remembered as the DJ Wale Babu girl!
While most of her item songs went on to give Natasa good enough popularity, she couldn't make a mark as an actress. She had a pivotal role in Shiv Panditt and Sandeepa Dhar-starrer 7 Hours To Go, however, the film bombed at the Box Office. She also had a small role as Abhay Deol's girlfriend in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero.
In picture: Natasa Stankovic with her parents.
It wasn't work, but her relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya that grabbed a lot of attention.
Roughly two years ago, it is said that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic met at a night club in Mumbai. In 2018, Hardik Pandya had hosted a grand birthday bash and it was attended by Natasa too, among other B-town celebs. This is the first picture that Natasa posted on Hardik's birthday in 2018. "Happy bday child @hardikpandya93 #happypeople [sic]," she posted. At this time, Natasa was dating Sam Merchant.
The following year, October 11, 2019, Natasa shared this picture with Hardik, calling him 'Best Friend'. She wrote in the caption, "To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn't be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner. Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I'll always have your back. Happy bday HP God bless you @hardikpandya93 #happyface [sic]"
As they continued to spend more time together, their bond strengthened and the duo got closer than ever before. Hardik even introduced Natasa to his family. Natasa attended a Diwali bash at Hardik's Mumbai residence.
Amid rumours of Natasa and Hardik dating each other, on January 1, 2020, the much-in-love couple announced through Instagram that they were engaged. Pandya proposed to Stankovic aboard a yacht during their New Year holiday. And she said yes!
Both Natasa and Hardik looked very happy in the pictures and videos shared by the couple on their Instagram handles! Natasa couldn't keep the excitement off her face, which made the proposal even cuter. Hardik went down on bended knee to ask Natasa to marry him. "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged," Hardik wrote on his Instagram profile.
It seemed like Hardik Pandya was well-prepared for the proposal. There were flowers, a cake and musicians singing romantic Bollywood songs. In fact, Hardik, too, tried his hand at singing!
-
The internet was surprised by the news and so was Hardik Pandya's father, Himanshu, who said that their family had no idea that he was planning to get engaged. Interestingly, a friend of Pandya's mentioned that he had been invited to the engagement a week in advance but couldn't make it because of a prior commitment.
Observers were quick to note the stark contrast in their reactions, with many calling Pandya out for not doing the 'decent thing' by letting his family know first. And then there were those who supported this move, claiming that his was a purely personal decision and quite in sync with modern relationship norms.
Continuing their tradition of springing surprises, in May, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya took their fans by surprise, once again, by announcing their pregnancy. The couple posted a picture, where Natasa is seen flaunting her baby bump.
"Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," wrote Natasa Stankovic in her caption.
The cricketer, while announcing the pregnancy, said he was "thrilled". "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," wrote Hardik Pandya.
Natasa has now become an integral part of the Pandya family. She shares a good rapport with cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri, who got married in 2017.
In picture: Natasa Stankovic with Hardik Pandya and his family
Natasa Stankovic shares a great camaraderie with Hardik's mother Nalini Pandya as well. The latter keeps sharing pictures with Natasa on social media.
In picture: Natasa Stankovic with Hardik Pandya's mother
Natasa Stankovic feels lucky to have such a loving family around her, during the most beautiful phase in her life. Here's congratulating the couple as they embark on parenthood soon!
DJ Wale Babu fame Natasa Stankovic will soon be welcoming her first baby with cricketer Hardik Pandya. From 'best friends' to getting engaged and soon-to-be mother of his child, Natasa's love story with Hardik Pandya is full of pleasant surprises. Take a look!
