Congress a creaking old cot, says Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna

Estranged because it is not allowed fair participation in the decision-making process of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Congress has been making the right noises to seek CM Uddhav Thackeray's attention.

And, while the Congress said a meeting with Thackeray would happen any day soon to express its point of view, the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna came down heavily on the partner's posturing, equating the party's noise with the creaking of an old cot.

The Saamna editorial said on Tuesday that another partner, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), did not have any such complaints. The article supposedly written by Sena MP and Saamna editor, Sanjay Raut wondered what the Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan would tell the CM, "The CM will meet them and take a decision," it said.

Last month, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said categorically that the Congress wasn't a key decision-maker in Maharashtra. But then he assured Sena his support and accused the media of misconstruing his remarks.

The editorial suggested that the MVA partners should get their shares in 12 MLC vacancies to be filled up from the governor's quota as per their respective MLA strength in the Assembly. If this happens, Congress, which wants a one-third share (4 seats at least), may end up with less than the Sena and NCP, who have 56 and 54 MLAs respectively.

The two major parties also have with them more independents and smaller parties that are part of a 170-member MVA. The paper said that the Congress was already given a fair share in the council of ministers.

Reacting to the editorial, Thorat said it was written based on incomplete information and expected the paper to publish yet another editorial after the Congress leaders meet the CM. "Agreed that we are an old cot, but they (Sena and CM) should at least listen to our creaking. The meeting with the CM was slated for Monday but it didn't happen (because of the death of Thackeray's father-in-law.) We expect to meet the CM whenever he gives us an appointment," said the revenue minister, who also heads the state Congress unit.

Thorat said the Congress wanted some people-friendly decisions to be taken and it also had some concerns to share with the CM.

"There are certain things that cannot be talked about when there are many people around. I'm sure the CM would be satisfied with the meeting," he said, adding that the Congress high command has authorised him and Chavan to take up the concerns with Thackeray.

According to information, the Congress has proposed an R5,000 crore package (on the lines of Chhattisgarh) for unorganised skilled workers, popularly known as Bara (12) Balutedar including carpenters, ironsmiths, potters who now need financial sops amid the crisis.

The Congress ministers have also accused a section of the bureaucracy of plotting their party's disaffiliation from the MVA. Recently, many Congress ministers discovered that policy decisions related to their departments were taken without their knowledge. It is also said that a process to split Chavan's public works department to create a new 'basic infrastructure department' had started without seeking his approval.

Considering a complicated scenario, the Congress ministers met last week and demanded easy access to the CM, who they say relies heavily on the NCP boss Sharad Pawar, ignoring the Congress seniors who also have a long experience in governance.

The CM's personal staff said the Congress leaders were not given an appointment till Tuesday afternoon.

'Congress most mature party'

Sanjay Raut told media persons that Saamna had its own style of saying things. "We simplify things. Congress is the oldest and most mature party in the country. It has new leaders and old guards. The old cot creaks more because the leaders bring back the memories of traditions and leadership. Thorat is a very patient leader and Chavan was the state's CM who spoke his mind through newspapers," he said.

About the Congress feeling ignored in decision making, he said, "Decisions are taken collectively by the Cabinet and no major decision has been taken recently because we're still fighting COVID-19. All is well in the government," said Raut.

