Congress' Amethi unit to celebrate foundation day

The Amethi district Congress Committee will celebrate the 133rd foundation day of the party on Thursday in presence of district chief Yogendra Mishra and Rahul Gandhi's representative Chandra Kant Dubey, a spokesperson said

Party spokesperson Anil Singh said that all the frontal organizations of the 133-year-old party will attend the celebrations with enthusiasm. Amethi is represented by Congress president Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. It will be first such celebration after be came the party president.

