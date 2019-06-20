Congress' Anand Sharma: President's address to Parliament was repeat of words

national

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his customary address to Parliament earlier today in the historic Central Hall after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha

The Congress on Thursday slammed President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament as a mere "repeat of words" of the last five years.

Senior party leader Anand Sharma commented on the President's address and said, "The President's address was a repeat of words, high sounding words which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are very fond of."

Also read: Ram Nath Kovind: It is important to do away with Triple Talaq and Nikah-Halala

"In the past five years, we have heard words like standup India, startup India and Make in India, while the manufacturing and investments have declined to historic lows," he added.

Sharma, who is the deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha, said, "The President's address does not give an account of unfulfilled promises of the last 5 years made to our youth and farmers. It did not include anything on unemployment. We want manufacturing to be high and India to become the manufacturing hub but for that lot of work needs to be done."

"When the debate starts on President's address on Monday, we will be speaking in detail in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to put on record our views and our concerns," he added.

On the matter of Congress President Rahul Gandhi looking into his mobile and not listening to President's speech, Sharma said, "Rahul Gandhi was listening to Presidents' speech and I do not want to comment more on such a petty thing."

Top five news stories of the day

Drunken goons thrash Alt Balaji's film crew, Mumbai cops 'extort Rs 50,000'

Four drunk goons allegedly assaulted the crew of Alt Balaji's upcoming show Fixxer on Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday. The cast — Mahie Gill, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Karishma Sharma — escaped, but director of photography Santosh Thundiyil required six stitches to his head, while director Soham Shah was beaten so badly he had convulsions. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Forensic lab returns Rajesh Maru's fingers which were stuck in MRI machine

The family of Rajesh Maru, who died in a freak accident in the MRI room of Nair Hospital in January 2018, has received his fingers that were stuck in the machine for a few days and later kept at Kalina Forensic Library for almost 18 months. The 32-year-old died after being sucked into the MRI machine while he was helping an ailing relative. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover burns girl's father's bike in Vasai

The Vasai Manikpur police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old for allegedly setting three bikes on fire. The bikes were parked near Krishna Township in Vasai East when the incident, recorded in a CCTV camera nearby, took place. The video footage shows a man, wearing a windcheater and shorts, walking into the residential complex and setting one bike, parked between two others, on fire by removing the petrol tube of the bike. He fled the spot immediately after. (Read full story)

Mumbai Rains: No need to worry, water reserve stock will last till July 31, says BMC

There will not be additional water cut in the city as reserve stock has enough water to last till July 31, civic officials have said. The assurance comes even as water level in the lakes are depleting due to the delay in monsoon arrival in the state. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Prepare to cough up Rs 10,000 fine for illegal parking from July 7

Is the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) looking at making parking an additional source of revenue or is it just aiming at decongesting roads by putting an end to the illegal parking menace? Whatever it might be, from July 7 the civic body doesn't want vehicles parked on roads. After increasing parking charges, it now plans to identify roads in a 1-km radius of public parking lots and mark them as no-parking zones. People found parking in these areas would be fined anything between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 and in case of a repeat offence, vehicles would be towed away. No-parking boards would also be put up on arterial roads. (Read full story)

