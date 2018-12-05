Congress attacks Narendra Modi for distorting facts

national

Congress veteran Kapil Sibal said the Prime Minister has a penchant for distorting facts and misrepresenting them to suit his own interests

Narendra Modi

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for blaming the Congress for letting "Kartarpur Sahib go to Pakistan during partition", the party on Tuesday ridiculed Modi for speaking without knowing facts.

Campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party in poll-bound Rajasthan, Modi accused the Congress of overlooking the sentiments of millions of Sikhs by letting Kartarpur Sahib -- the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev -- go to Pakistan during partition.

Reacting to Modi's remarks, Congress veteran Kapil Sibal said the Prime Minister has a penchant for distorting facts and misrepresenting them to suit his own interests.

"Has Modi read history? It was because of the Congress that he was born in free India.

"He has a penchant for talking without knowing facts. Two years back while conversing with (Facebook chief Mark) Zuckerberg in California, Modi claimed India to be $8 trillion economy when we currently are just a $2.16 trillion economy," Sibal told the media here.

Sibal also cited Modi's faux pas at the World Economic Forum in Davos, when he claimed that "more than 600 crore voters in India voted for the BJP".

"Modi thinks being the Prime Minister he can say anything and people will believe it. In enthusiasm, people tend to go overboard but when talking about history, one should be aware of facts. Have you ever heard any Prime Minister talking like him," asked Sibal.

The Congress leader also attacked Modi for politicising the 2016 surgical strikes, saying the Prime Minister "should talk about the surgical strikes that his government has inflicted on the masses, farmers, traders and Dalits through its anti-people policies".

