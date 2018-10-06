Congress, BJP condemn attack on NC workers in Srinagar
The party also blamed the Centre for "miserably failing" to ensure congenial atmosphere in the Valley, which has led to an "extremely volatile" situation
The Congress and BJP on Friday condemned the killing of two National Conference (NC) workers by terrorists in Srinagar. "We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on political workers and killing of two NC workers in Srinagar," Priya Sethi, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir BJP, said.
Expressing her condolences, she said her heart goes out to the bereaved families. The Congress too condemned the killings and described the incident as "shocking". The party also blamed the Centre for "miserably failing" to ensure congenial atmosphere in the Valley, which has led to an "extremely volatile" situation.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Left, Congress jointly attacking BJP workers in Kerala, says Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy