Congress, BJP condemn attack on NC workers in Srinagar

The party also blamed the Centre for "miserably failing" to ensure congenial atmosphere in the Valley, which has led to an "extremely volatile" situation

Special Operation Group personnel search for the suspected militants, who killed two NC party workers, in Srinagar. Pic/AFP

The Congress and BJP on Friday condemned the killing of two National Conference (NC) workers by terrorists in Srinagar. "We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on political workers and killing of two NC workers in Srinagar," Priya Sethi, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir BJP, said.

Expressing her condolences, she said her heart goes out to the bereaved families. The Congress too condemned the killings and described the incident as "shocking". The party also blamed the Centre for "miserably failing" to ensure congenial atmosphere in the Valley, which has led to an "extremely volatile" situation.

