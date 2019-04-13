Congress blames Mamata for cancellation of Rahul's rally, says 'scared TMC using cheap methods'

national

Darjeeling (West Bengal: Senior Congress leader and party's Darjeeling Lok Sabha candidate Shankar Malakar has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of 'resorting to cheap methods' against her opponents.

Malakar's comments came after Darjeeling district administration denied permission for landing Rahul Gandhi's chopper. The Gandhi scion was scheduled to address a rally here on April 14.

In a statement, Malakar said: "Such disdain shown by the local administration towards our party president as well as star campaigner Rahul Gandhi clearly shows that the Trinamool and its Supremo is scared and resorting to such cheap and unconstitutional methods against her opponents."

"Due permission was sought via the official app, for a program of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, but permission was denied for his helicopter to land on the April 14, even when the permission for the actual venue of the meet was already given on April 7th," he claimed.

Congress candidate Malakar also said that no new dates for Rahul Gandhi's rally could be obtained as polling in Darjeeling will take place on April 18 and it is not easy to reschedule visit of a SPG protected leader.

The second phase of polling will be held on April 18. The seven-phased Lok Sabha election will end on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

