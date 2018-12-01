Congress, BSP protestors claim EVM tampering in Satna, Madhya Pradesh

national

BSP's Pushkar Singh and Congress' Siddharth Kushwaha held the protest demanding an action against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government

Few Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers on Friday protested outside the strong room in Satna after a viral video showed an unknown person taking a carton inside the highly protected area.

The workers claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government was trying to tamper the EVMs. As part of the protest, the supporters even deflated the vehicles of the district administration.

However, the district administration has denied all the charges and stated that the EVMs were under the supervision of security personnel. The people of Madhya Pradesh went for voting on November 28, and the results will be announced on December 11.

