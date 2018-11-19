Congress calls BJP misogynist over Manohar Lal Khattar's rape remark

national

Misogyny has become a buzzword for the BJP

Manohar Lal Khattar. Pic/AFP

Accusing the BJP leadership of being "misogynist", the Congress on Sunday demanded an apology from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for reportedly claiming that most rape cases were "fake" and took place amongst people who knew each other well.

"Misogyny has become a buzzword for the BJP. Humiliating India's women has become a characteristic style of BJP leaders. The Talibani thought process of the BJP leadership particularly Khattar has been exposed," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Surjewala blamed the BJP for Haryana becoming a crime hub, particularly rape and molestation. Asking Khattar to apologise for his derogatory remarks, Surjewala also demanded that Modi breaks his silence on BJP leaders making sexist remarks. Addressing a rally in Kalka town, Khattar on Friday reportedly said that 80-90 per cent of the rape and molestation incidents took place amongst people who knew each other well.

