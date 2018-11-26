Congress calls out government apathy to Kerala floods

national

The monsoon rains that began lashing Kerala on May 29 led to the death of 417 people and the consequent deluge caused unprecedented destruction forcing more than a million people to take shelter in relief camps

Kerala Floods

The CPI (M)-led Kerala government lacks a blueprint, while the Centre has been meting out a step-motherly treatment to the flood-hit state, hampering rebuilding efforts, a senior Congress leader said on Sunday.

Ramesh Chennithala said, "What is most unfortunate is that the Pinarayi Vijayan government has only talked of rebuilding a new Kerala, when they do not even have a blueprint for it. The loss has been pegged at R40,000 crore, and merely R600 crore have come from the Centre."

