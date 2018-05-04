Congress chief Rahul Gandhi names candidate for Punjab bypoll

The by-poll was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Ajit Singh Kohar of Shiromani Akali Dal



Rahul Gandhi

Congress on Thursday named Hardev Singh Ladi as the party's candidate for by-election to Punjab's Shahkot assembly seat, slated for May 28. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ladi, said party General Secretary Mukul Wasnik in a statement.

The by-poll was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Ajit Singh Kohar of Shiromani Akali Dal.

