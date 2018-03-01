Congress: Complicit Narendra Modi government permits another Rs 6,712-crore bank fraud

The party alleged that the amount involved in the 'Jan-Dhan-Gaban Yojana' under the National Democratic Alliance government had now risen to Rs 39,000 crore

New Delhi: Claiming that the "art of leaving after defrauding banks" is the new culture under the Narendra Modi government, the opposition Congress on Thursday alleged another jeweller, Jatin Mehta has duped banks, including the PNB, of Rs 6,712 crore.

"Dupe, deceive, defraud and depart" is the new badge of honour for scamsters and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remain on 'Maun Vrat', Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.



It said after the PNB fraud accused Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi (jewellers from Palanpur, Gujarat), another Palanpur jeweller Jatin Mehta had duped the banks, including the Punjab National Bank, of Rs 6,712 crore.

"This exposure of Rs 6,712 crore is of three Mehta companies -- Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery Limited, Forever Precious Jewellery and Diamonds Limited, and Su Raj Diamonds.

"The duping methodology is the same as that of Nirav Modi. Gold was imported based on letters of credit issued by Indian banks. Jewellery was exported to 13 entities in Dubai, who refused to pay and the money vanished," Surjewala said.

"The three Â‘Ms' -- Modi, Mehul and Mehta -- have followed the same modus operandi -- raise money through Letters of Credit, fleece and fly away to foreign shores. Total money involved in such scams have now risen to Rs 39,000 crore," he added.

"Mehta's Winsome Group had defaulted after which complaints were filed by affected banks with the Central Bureau of Investigation as also the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police in February 2014."

Surjewala said Mehta and his wife too had fled India.

"They gave up their Indian citizenship on June 2, 2016, and settled down in international tax haven of St Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean, with whom the Indian government has no extradition treaty. The modus operandi is the same -- flout, fleece and fly," the Congress leader added.

"Why did the CBI register an FIR on April 5, 2017, after a delay of three-and-a-half years, although the banks had lodged complaints with the CBI as early as February 2014?" Surjewala asked.