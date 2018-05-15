Congress concedes defeat in Karnataka

Energy Minister and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar told the media here that the numbers indicated that his party was on the way out after five years in power

Bengaluru: As the vote count in the Karnataka Assembly polls showed the BJP crossing the half-way mark, the ruling Congress on Tuesday conceded defeat.

