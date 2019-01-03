Congress conspired to frame Amit Shah, says BJP

national

The BJP leader was reacting to the special CBI court's recent decision acquitting Shah and others in the case

Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath

The Congress "misused" the CBI to frame BJP President Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday, demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology for his party's actions.

The BJP leader was reacting to the special CBI court's recent decision acquitting Shah and others in the case. "The Congress plays with the security of the country for its gains. It has become clear from the CBI court's judgment which acquitted all accused and termed it a political conspiracy," Adityanath said.

"Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country and clear his party's stand on backing a terrorist (Sheikh)," he said, adding that the Congress leadership was involved in a conspiracy to send Shah to jail but the court's judgment had exposed them.

"Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the then PM Dr Manmohan Singh were involved in the conspiracy. The Congress was working in the interest of a terrorist, who was fighting against the country," he said.

21 December

Day in 2018 all 22 accused in the case were acquitted

2010

Year Amit Shah was arrested briefly in the case

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever