Congress continues 'Kisan Adhikar Yatra' cycle rally

Feb 26, 2018, 19:12 IST | ANI

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari on Monday continued his 'Kisan Adhikar Yatra' cycle rally with the demand for complete farm loan waiver.

In the 'Kisan Adhikar Yatra' cycle rally, Patwari is accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Arun Yadav and Leader of Opposition in state assembly Ajay Singh.

Jitu Patwari, who had begun his journey on Sunday by riding a bicycle from Indore reached Bhopal today.

"We demand complete loan waiver from the Chief Minister. From 2003 he has been promising us but nothing happened. Either he should step down or exempt loan (karz maaf)," Jitu Patwari told ANI.

"This rally will take place across the state and on March 12 we will protest in Vidhan Sabha," Ajay Singh told ANI.

