Congress corporator arrested for kidnapping owners of coaching class

A Congress corporator was arrested in Latur city in central Maharashtra Friday for allegedly kidnapping owners of a coaching class and demanding 'protection money' from them. The city is famous as an education hub, especially for coaching for board examinations.

Congress corporator Sachin Muske and two others allegedly kidnapped professor Vijay Parihar and his colleague Raju Tiwari Thursday night, a senior police official said. Parihar and Tiwari run a coaching institute. Muske allegedly told them that they will have to pay him Rs 25 lakh if they want continue running the institute.

Later he allowed them to go. He had already allegedly extorted Rs 6 lakh from them, the police officer said. Police arrested Muske Friday morning after Parihar and Tiwari filed a complaint, while efforts were on to nab the two other accused, he said. A case has been registered for kidnapping and extortion against the accused.

