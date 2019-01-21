Congress corporator wants Kareena Kapoor Khan to contest from Bhopal LS seat

national

In a letter written to Gandhi on Sunday, corporator Yogendra Singh Chauhan claimed the actress would be the most suitable candidate to defeat the BJP in Bhopal seat, held by the saffron party since long

A local Congress corporator has requested party chief Rahul Gandhi to field noted Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan from the Bhopal constituency in Madhya Pradesh in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In a letter written to Gandhi on Sunday, corporator Yogendra Singh Chauhan claimed the actress would be the most suitable candidate to defeat the BJP in Bhopal seat, held by the saffron party since long. Kareena Kapoor Khan is the wife of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of former Indian cricketer late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, scion of the erstwhile Bhopal state.

Pataudi had in 1991 unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha poll from Bhopal, a BJP bastion, on Congress' ticket. Taking a swipe at Chauhan, MP BJP spokesman Rajnish

Agrawal dubbed the corporator's move as "entertaining". "We are too strong in the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat as our MPs have worked for its all round development," he said.

Asked what will be their strategy if the actress was fielded from the seat, Agrawal said it was not proper for him to comment on such a hypothetical question. "The demand has proved the fact that the Congress has no leader to take on the BJP in Bhopal," he added.

Meanwhile, Chauhan, who is considered close to state Public Relations Minister P C Sharma, claimed that some Congress councillors were going to request Gandhi to field the actress from Bhopal seat.

