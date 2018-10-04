Congress dares Narendra Modi: Bring oil back to 2014 prices

national

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala called the cut a panic reaction in the face of public anger ahead of assembly polls in four states

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Shortly after the central government announced a Rs 2.50 per litre cut on petrol and diesel prices, the Congress dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the fuel prices back to the 2014 level instead of throwing a "pittance of one or two rupees" at the public.

Addressing mediapersons, Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala called the cut "a panic reaction in the face of public anger" ahead of assembly polls in four states.

Pointing out that the BJP-ruled states Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan levy the highest value added tax (VAT) on petroleum products, he demanded that fuel be brought under the GST, whose tax slabs are much lower than the VAT levied in states.

Surjewala said that an RTI reply has revealed that the Modi government was selling petrol and diesel to several countries at less than half the price at which it was being sold in India. This showed that this government "is fleecing its own people."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever