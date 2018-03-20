Congress: Delhi Chief Minister should change his name to Arvind Sorry Kejriwal

Advising the Delhi Chief Minister to change his name to Arvind Sorry Kejriwal, the Congress on Monday said that this is what happens when "one does politics for sensationalism"

Arvind Kejriwal

Advising the Delhi Chief Minister to change his name to Arvind Sorry Kejriwal, the Congress on Monday said that this is what happens when "one does politics for sensationalism". "There is a sorry Chief Minister in the country. He should change his name to Arvind Sorry Kejriwal. This is just the beginning of his trail of saying sorry, and not the end. He also has to apologise to the people of Delhi and the country, whom he has deceived," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjwala.

"He also has to apologise for poor governance. When you do politics only for sensationalism, and not for balance, then this going to be the consequence. The propaganda which was spread by him and his associates in collusion with BJP-RSS at Ram Leela Maidan during UPA rule, the truth of it has come out. "Delhi is sorry to have Kejriwal and his government," he added.

Kejriwal has apologized to BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Kapil Sibal for making unverified allegations of corruption against them, following which they withdrew their defamation cases against the Aam Aadmi Party leader on Monday.

