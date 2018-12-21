Congress demands ailing Manohar Parrikar's resignation over British national's rape

national

The accused in the case was arrested by the police the same evening

Manohar Parrikar

The Congress on Friday demanded the resignation of ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar over the rape of a British national on Thursday near the popular beach village of Palolem in South Goa.

The recurring sexual assault on foreign nationals in the coastal state will have an impact on Goa's tourism prospects, president of the Goa Congress women's unit Pratima Coutinho told reporters at the state Congress headquarters.

"The CM of Goa is missing. He is not keeping good health. He is not ready to distribute portfolios. He is holding 38 ministries and he is not even willing to distribute them. He is the home minister of Goa and molestation, rapes are increasing day by day," Coutinho said, reacting to the rape of the middle-aged British national on Thursday morning.

The accused in the case was arrested by the police the same evening.

"The BJP government has finished mining in Goa. The tourism industry which is the main source of revenue is facing a setback with these rapes and such incidents. Every year we see foreign nationals raped and molested. How can we expect foreign tourists to come to Goa? High time CM Parrikar resigns or gives his portfolios to other ministers," she also said.

Goa is one of the top tourism destinations in the country and attracts more than seven million tourists annually, out of which half a million are foreigners.

Meanwhile, after the Goa BJP announced its protest march on Friday from the state BJP office to the Panaji ferry ramp, right opposite the Congress state headquarters, the Congress unfurled a banner outside its office premises 'welcoming' protestors from the ruling party to "explain their lies on Rafale deal".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates