Congress demands Arunachal CM's resignation, imposition of President's Rule

The state government is yet to provide an official figure on the number of casualties in Sunday's firing that took place in the Arunachal capital, Itanagar.

The opposition Congress on Monday demanded the resignation of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the imposition of President's Rule in the state following violence over the controversial permanent residence certificate (PRC) issue.

"The Chief Minister (Pema Khandu) and his council of ministers have no more right to continue in office as the people of the state have lost faith in them when they decided to grant the PRC to six non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes communities," state Congress President Takam Sanjoy told IANS on the phone from New Delhi.

"Four people were killed in firing triggered by the state police and the Army on Sunday. Isn't this a breakdown of law and order in the state?" he asked demanding imposition of President's Rule in the state.

Security forces resorted to firing to prevent protesters from marching towards Khandu's residence after they burned down the Deputy Chief Minister's bungalow.

Dismissing the government's allegation that the Congress was instigating the protestors, Sanjoy said: "We (Congress) have nothing to do with the unrest. Despite knowing that the indigenous people are against granting PRC to these six communities, the Chief Minister provoked the people by boldly announcing that PRC would be a New Year gift to the six communities."

The six communities - Adivasi, Moran, Deori, Mising, Kachari, Ahom - inhabit the hill state mainly in Changlang and Namsai districts adjoining Assam.

"The Congress party is with the people and understands the voice of the people. Therefore, we had made it clear that we strongly opposed the government's move to grant PRC to them," he added.

Besides Khandu, the Congress has also demanded the sacking of Union Minister of State for Home, Kiren Rijiju, who is also an MP from West Arunachal parliamentary constituency.

An indefinite curfew which was imposed Itanagar and Naharlagun following the unrest continued on Monday.

Also on Sunday, the Arunachal Pradesh government froze its decision on the controversial PRC.

The Internet has remained suspended since the protests broke out on Friday evening.

