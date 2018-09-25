Congress demands corruption probe in Rafale jets deal

national

Congress leaders submit memorandum to CVC accusing the government of causing loss to the public exchequer and endangering national security

Cops detain Youth Congress supporters during a protest against the Rafale deal, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

A delegation of senior Congress leaders met the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) on Monday and demanded registration of a corruption case in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The meeting comes days after a Congress delegation met the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and urged the apex auditor to prepare a report on the alleged irregularities in the deal and present it in Parliament.

The delegation met CVC K V Chowdary and submitted a detailed memorandum, accusing the government of causing loss to the public exchequer and endangering national security by bypassing state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in favour of some businessman "friends" for offset contract.

'Opp suffering from Modiphobia'

BJP National President Amit Shah on Monday said, "While Modi is engaged in 'Make in India', the Congress and other Opposition parties are attempting 'Break in India'. It seems the Opposition suffers from Modiphobia."

