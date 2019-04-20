Congress demands Pragya Thakur's apology

national

BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur

The Congress Friday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise and take action against BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur who has termed 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare "anti-national" and claimed he died because she had cursed him for "torturing" her.

Karkare, who died fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, gave his life protecting India and he must be treated with respect, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said BJP's "anti-national face" stands exposed with Thakur's view towards soldiers who sacrificed their life for the country.

He alleged the prime minister was behind the remarks made against Karkare by Thakur. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation. The anti-national face of BJP now stands exposed before the people of India. They have crossed all limits by showing their disrespect towards martyrs. "The prime minister should take strict action against Pragya Thakur for her remarks against Hemant Karkare," Surjewala said.

Surjewala also said the BJP has committed an "unforgivable sin" by using words like "monster" and "anti-national" for Karkare, who had caught terrorist Ajmal Kasab. "It is proved that BJP is the friend of terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was hanged under the Congress rule," he said.

On Thursday, addressing BJP workers in Bhopal, Thakur claimed that Karkare, former Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, had inflicted the worst kind of abuses and torture on her in custody in connection with the Malegaon blasts and that the officer died due to her curse. Condemning her remarks, the Congress leader said an inquiry should be launched against Thakur and alleged that the prime minister was behind these remarks by her.

