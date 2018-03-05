Congress demands probe into Shopian firing incident

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today demanded a probe into the firing incident in which four people along with two terrorists were killed

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today demanded a probe into the firing incident in which four people along with two terrorists were killed. In a statement, the JKPCC described the killings as highly painful and said the people were not satisfied with the Army's version.

Condemning the incident, the party said the people of Shopian believed that the four people were innocent and they were killed in the garb of a police encounter. The party spokesperson said the killing of innocents could not be justified and added that there had to be a probe into the incident to ascertain the truth.

The spokesperson said doubts in the minds of people needed to be cleared and the government was responsible for the bloodshed. The spokesperson alleged that the killings were a fallout of misrule and misgovernance by the PDP-BJP which was also responsible for deteriorating situation in the state. Six persons, including two militants, were killed in the last night's shootout in Shopian's Pahnoo area.

