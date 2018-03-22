Congress denies links with political data analytics firm

The Congress, in their statement said that they had no connection wit the firm, while accusing the BJP of having availed its services in 2010.



Randeep Singh Surjewala

The Congress denied links to a political data analytics firm that has been accused of stealing data to allegedly influence electoral process, while accusing the BJP of having availed its services in 2010.

"The Congress or its president have never used or hired the services of CA," said Congress communications incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala, hours after Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the party of compromising national security by roping in the firm to run its 2019 election campaign. Surjewala alleged it was the BJP and its ally Janata Dal-United, which used the services of CA in 2010.

