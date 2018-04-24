Congress disagrees with Salman Khurshid's blood stains remark

He had said earlier that the party had Muslims' blood stains on its hands

The Congress on Tuesday said that the party disagrees with senior party leader Salman Khurshid's remarks. He had said earlier that the party had Muslims' blood stains on its hands.

"The Congress disagrees with his statement...It is his personal view, not the party's," Congress spokesperson P L Punia said. Speaking at an event at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday, Khurshid said there were Muslims' blood stains on the Congress hands.

Pushed to the wall with a point-blank query from an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student at a programme as to how the Congress will wash off the blood stains of Muslims on its hands, he said, "It is a political question. There is blood on our hands. I am also a part of the Congress so let me say it, we have blood on our hands. Is this why you are trying to tell us that if someone attacks you, we must not come forward to protect you?"

The student asked, "The first amendment was in 1948. Then there was Presidential order in 1950... after that Hasanpura, Maliana, Muzaffarnagar and there is a long list of riots under the Congress regime. Then there was the opening of the gates of Babri Masjid, placing idols inside and then the demolition of Babri Masjid while the Congress was in power at the Centre. Congress has Muslims' blood on its hands. With what words will you wash them off?"

