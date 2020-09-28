Congress doing drama on the name of farmers: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Monday attacked the Congress after the Youth Congress workers burnt a tractor near India Gate in protest against the farm laws.

Javadekar said, "Congress stands exposed and is misleading the farmers. They are doing drama in the name of farmers and politics on it."

He slammed #Congress for 'saying something in the manifesto & doing just the opposite'.



Javadekar tweeted: "Congress workers brought a tractor in the truck and set it ablaze near #IndiaGate. This is the drama of Cong. That is why Congress was evicted from power by the people." pic.twitter.com/OMKFo5FMHz — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 28, 2020

He slammed the Congress for 'saying something in the manifesto and doing just the opposite'.

Javadekar also tweeted: "Congress workers brought a tractor in the truck and set it ablaze near India Gate. This is the drama of Congress. That is why the Congress was evicted from power by the people."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted and said, "The agriculture laws are a death sentence to our farmers. Their voice is crushed in Parliament and outside."

A day after President Ram Nath Kovind signed the Agriculture Bill's and made them laws, the Punjab Youth Congress workers on Monday set ablaze a tractor in the high security India Gate area to protest against the contentious legislation.

About 10-15 Punjab Youth Congress activists arrived in the national capital in a truck to protest against the controversial farm laws around 7.15 a.m. on the birth anniversary of revolutionary Bhagat Singh.

The activists offloaded a tractor from the truck and set it on fire.

"If the deaf are to hear, the sound has to be very loud: Bhagat Singh," the IYC quoted the martyr in a tweet.

"In honour of the memory of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Punjab Youth Congress protested against the BJP government's apathetic treatment of farmers by lighting a tractor at India Gate. Wake the sleeping govt. Inquilab Zindabad."

It also attached a video of the act that was carried out near India Gate

