Congress: Election verdict a moral defeat for BJP

Updated: Oct 25, 2019, 09:17 IST | Agencies | New Delhi

Claiming that the verdict of Haryana is against the BJP, Sharma said all parties opposing the BJP must come together as has been appealed by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Anand Sharma, Cong leader
Anand Sharma, Cong leader

New Delhi: The poll verdict in Haryana is a moral defeat of the BJP and what it stands for, the Congress said on Thursday, hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now focus on the problems confronting the country and its people.

Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said BJP president Amit Shah's claim of victory in Haryana does not hold as the party is short of a majority. Claiming that the verdict of Haryana is against the BJP, Sharma said all parties opposing the BJP must come together as has been appealed by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

“We accept the verdict of the people with humility. This verdict is a moral defeat for the BJP and what they stand for,” he said. There is a need to create a massive awareness programme that will come out in the form of a 'jan andolan'. "They cannot terrorise the Indian voters anymore", Sharma said. Meanwhile, the Congress is adopting a wait-and-watch approach and has kept its post-poll options open in Haryana.

