Congress expels Karnataka MLA for deciding to join BJP

The ruling Congress on late Thursday expelled its senior Karnataka legislator M.V. Guttedar from the party for deciding to join its rival BJP ahead of the May 12 state assembly election.

"Afzalpur MLA and Karnataka Housing Board Chairman M.V. Guttedar has been expelled from the party for six years, for his anti-party stand," said the party's state unit in a statement here, quoting Parameshwara.

A six-time legislator from the state's northern Kalaburgi district, Guttedar met BJP's state unit President B.S. Yeddyurappa in the city earlier in the day and told the media later that he had decided to quit the Congress as he was ignored by its leadership and was denied ministership despite his seniority.

"I have decided to join the BJP under the leadership of Yeddyurappa, quitting Congress," Guttedar told reporters here later.

Singling out Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge for the raw deal meted to him by the party, Guttedar said some leaders have been treating the party as their family property.

"Only sycophancy is rewarded in the Congress. A six-time MLA like me got nothing from the party, whereas a first-time MLA like Priyank, son of Kharge, was made minister with two-three portfolios,a lamented Guttedar.

Guttedar is likely to join the BJP in the presence of its national president Amit Shah at Mysuru on Friday or Saturday. "Many of my supporters will also be joining the BJP with me," he added.

