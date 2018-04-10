Congress fasts a 'drama' to launch Rahul Gandhi, says BJP

BJP spokesperson accuses Gandhi of playing divisive politics ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls



Congress party supporters gather outside Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, on Monday. PIC/AFP

The BJP on Monday hit out at the Congress for observing fasts across the country over alleged increase in atrocities on weaker sections under the Narendra Modi government and dubbed it a party "drama" to launch its president Rahul Gandhi. As Gandhi reached the Raj Ghat in New Delhi to observe the fast as per his party's call, the BJP reminded the Congress and its leadership of alleged "ill-treatment" of Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar by the party's leaders, including then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"The Congress has been doing politics of appeasement of the Dalits since the times of Nehru ji. Today (Monday), they are doing a drama to launch party president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress can go to any extent to launch its leader," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told the media. Accusing the Congress chief of playing "divisive politics" ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka, the BJP leader said Gandhi cannot do away with the atrocities against the Dalits in the election-bound state as it was ruled by the Congress.

"In Gujarat, you (Congress) tried to divide the society in the name of the Patidars. You did the same thing in Haryana over the Jat reservation demand. In Madhya Pradesh, you went to Mandsaur to show solidarity with farmers, while your leader was caught on camera provoking violence," Patra said, accusing the Congress of using such occasions to "fast-track" to establish Gandhi as its leader.

"This is not fast – this is fast-tracking of Gandhi's political career," Patra said. "Why doesn't he sit on fast in Karnataka, where 9,080 cases of crimes against Dalits have been registered, 358 Dalits murdered and 809 Dalit women harassed under the Congress rule," the BJP leader wondered.

'Cong leaders had food before fast'

Amid a day-long hunger strike by Congress leaders against the communal incidents in the country, the Delhi unit of BJP alleged the leaders had food before undertaking the fast. BJP leader Harish Khurana also tweeted a picture of it.

Beef up security for Bharat Bandh: Centre

The Centre on Monday advised all states to beef up security and prevent violence during the Bharat Bandh called by some groups on Tuesday against caste-based reservations in jobs and education, an official said.

9,080

No. of cases of crimes registered against Dalits in Karnataka

358

No. of Dalits murdered in the state

809

No. of Dalit women harassed in the state

