Congress fumes over Pramod Muthalik's 'dog remark' on Gauri Lankesh's murder

A demonstrator holds a placard with a picture of Gauri Lankesh during a protest in Delhi. Pic/AFP

Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to respond each time a "dog dies in Karnataka", Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik asked in a reference to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, drawing a furious reaction from the Congress.

"Everyone is saying that Hindu groups conspired to kill Gauri Lankesh, but two murders in Maharashtra and two in Karnataka took place during Congress' rule," he said, referring to the killings of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, Left leader Govind Pansare, Kannada writer M M Kalburagi and Lankesh.

"No one questioned the Congress government's failure... instead these Left-leaning intellectuals ask the PM to speak on Gauri Lankesh's death," he said. "Do you expect Modi to respond every time a dog dies in Karnataka?" he asked. The remark comparing the slain journalist to a dog was disgusting, said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari and asked if Modi would condone it.

