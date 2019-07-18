Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice over 'spurt in crime in Delhi'

national

An Adjournment Motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance

Representation Image

New Delhi: The Congress party on Thursday submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "alarming situation due to spurt in crime in Delhi".

Earlier on June 24, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh had given a Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha on the same issue.

The Zero Hour Notice by Singh came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 23 expressed concerns over the rising number of "serious crimes" in the state.

"Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in the last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for the safety and security of Delhiites?," Kejriwal's tweet read.

The Delhi Police, however, denied the charges and said crime rates had actually gone down in the national capital.

"This year the percentage of heinous crime has gone down by 10 per cent, the crime rate against senior citizen has gone down by 22 per cent, crimes with firearms have decreased by 6 per cent and recovery of firearms have been doubled," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Madhur Verma on June 24.

