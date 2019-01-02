Congress government in MP to withdraw 'politically motivated' cases

national

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday said it was going to withdraw all "politically motivated" cases filed by the previous BJP government. The move comes a day after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati threatened to reconsider her party's support to the Congress in the state and neighbouring Rajasthan, if cases in connection with Bharat bandh on April 2 last year were not withdrawn.

The shutdown was called by Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act due to a Supreme Court order. It had crippled several parts of Madhya Pradesh and the subsequent violence left eight persons, mainly from the Dalit communities, dead.

