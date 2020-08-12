Congress hints at Rahul Gandhi returning as party chief

Amid the demand for a new party chief from various quarters within the party, the Congress on Tuesday hinted that Rahul Gandhi may not be reluctant to take over as President in the near future even as it credited him with resolving the Rajasthan crisis.



Responding to a question during a virtual press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, when reminded that Rahul Gandhi had refused to take the post in the past, replied "I don't think either I or you or any of us have recently spoken to him (Rahul Gandhi) on the issue." He insisted that the reason for Rahul's resignation last year was on "moral grounds", taking responsibility for the party's defeat in the general election.



"I don't want to comment on the future, I am certain good things will happen," added Surjewala, hinting that Rahul is not reluctant to take over as party President.



The Congress leader said that all Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi as head of the party not because he is Rahul Gandhi but for the way he has shown "courage" to take on the Modi government.



The clamour to bring back Rahul Gandhi has become louder after the issue was raised by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in July because Sonia Gandhi as interim President has completed one year in office.



The Congress also gave full credit to Rahul for resolution of the Rajasthan turmoil as the party's government was at stake. The party underlined that it was the ability of Rahul Gandhi to bring together opposing Congress factions.



"This was possible on account of the vision and belief of Rahul Gandhi, ably assisted by Priyanka Gandhi," said Surjewala.



The Congress said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot showed maturity and also Sachin Pilot has reposed faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and the matter is now a closed chapter.



The month-long upheaval in Rajasthan politics ended on Monday after Sachin Pilot met Rahul and later the Congress assured it would form a panel to look into Pilot's grievances.



K.C. Venugopal, party General Secretary said "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLAs and arrive at an appropriate resolution."



Later, three senior leaders including Priyanka Gandhi and Ahmed Patel met the group of rebel MLAs along with Sachin Pilot who thanked Sonia Gandhi for looking into their issues.



Pilot after the meeting said that "I wanted our self-respect to remain intact. I have given 20 years to the party now. We have always attempted to ensure the participation of people who worked hard to form the government."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever