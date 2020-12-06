Mumbai: Congress hits back at Sharad Pawar for calling Rahul Gandhi 'inconsistent'

Sharad Pawar's comment that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is inconsistent has irked the Maharashtra Congress. The party's state working president and minister in the coalition government, Yashomati Thakur, said on Saturday that the MVA leaders should refrain from talking about the top leadership of the Congress if they want the government to be stable.

A fiery Thakur is considered part of the "Rahul Brigade". She said she had read an alliance leader's interview, apparently the one being promoted by a Marathi daily as an exclusive interaction with Pawar, to be published on the NCP boss's 80th birthday on December 12. The excerpts of the talk have been released. The question was asked in reference to former American President Barack Obama's observation that Rahul lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject despite being eager to impress the teacher. Pawar said that Obama had crossed a line by talking about a leader from other country, but added that Gandhi was inconsistent as a leader.

Thakur tweeted her reaction in very strong words on Saturday morning, before joining CM Uddhav Thackeray in Amravati as they reviewed the construction work of Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor. "I, as, the working president of the state Congress, want to tell our allies (in the MVA) that they should stop making comments on the Congress leadership if they want the government to be stable. All should follow the alliance dharma.

The Congress leadership is stable and decisive. The MVA is a result of the decision making by the same leadership," said Thakur, in her tweet, which was in Marathi. The new controversy follows the united MVA's stunning performance in the legislative council polls.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news