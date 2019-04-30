Congress: India's public debt increased by 57% during PM Modi's rule

national

Congress communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Centre saying the government has increased India's public debt by 57 per cent to 83 lakh 40 thousand and 26 crore rupees in just 4 years and 9 months of its rule.

"The sensational and shocking documents of the Finance Ministry now reflect that Modi government has taken a loan of Rs 30 lakh 28 thousand 945 crores in just 4 years and 9 months. In 70 years, the total debt of the country till March 2014 was rupees 53, 11, 081 crores. This is provable by the document of Finance Ministry which I am releasing. Post-March 2014, India's public debt increased by a whopping 57 per cent and went up to 83 lakh 40 thousand 26 crores. This is an increase of rupees 30, 28, 945 crores," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a press conference.

Surjewala also accused PM Modi government of taking huge loans against India's resources thereby increasing the debt burden on every Indian.

"Modiji took the loan on India's resources and completely decimated India's economy. Around 130 crore Indians today have been burdened with an additional loan of Rs 23,300 per person in 4 years and 9 months of Modi government. It was 40,854 in 70 years up to March 2014 it has gone up to 64,154 under Modi government," said Surjewala.

He also accused the Central government of hiding figures for the loans taken between December 2018 and March 2019.

"Modi government is also a habitual offender. They have refused to disclose the extra loan they have taken between December 2018 and March 2019. We searched through the debt documents and found out there could be an extra debt of 7 lakh and 16 thousand 700 hundred crores up to March 2019, taking India's debt to 90 lakh 56 thousand crores," he said.

