Congress indulging in data manipulation for 2019 polls: BJP

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at the party for roping in political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica to run the election campaign



Ravi Shankar Prasad

Amid allegations of misuse of personal data for political purposes by Facebook, the BJP on Wednesday hit out at Congress accusing it of compromising national security by reportedly roping in political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica (CA) to run its 2019 election campaign.

The BJP alleged that CA had been found involved in data manipulation and warned that any attempt to misuse social media to influence India's electoral process would not be tolerated and the government would take necessary legal action. "Abuse of social media cannot be allowed to impact the fairness of elections. In the wake of recent data theft from Facebook, let my stern warning be heard far away in California," Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press meet.

2010 The year when BJP and its ally JDU had allegedly used the services of CA

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever