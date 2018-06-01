Congress-JD-S sort out portfolio allocation

"The issue of portfolio distribution has almost been resolved. JD-S will get Finance, Congress will get Home," a senior JD-S leader said



Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara before a meeting with the farmers on the issue of loan waiver, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

The issue of portfolio allocation appears to have been sorted out between the two partners of the coalition government in Karnataka, with the Congress set to get Home and Finance going to the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S).

"The issue of portfolio distribution has almost been resolved. JD-S will get Finance, Congress will get Home," a senior JD-S leader said. According to him, the announcement of portfolios is expected soon.

The leader said that the two parties also discussed the common minimum programme (CMP) and forming a coordination committee for smooth functioning of the government. The CMP will be based on the manifestos of the two parties. Sources said there had been five rounds of discussions between the JD-S and the Congress.

Besides Home portfolio, the Congress is expected to get Higher Education, Health, Housing and Bengaluru Development, while the JD-S would get Medical Education, Agriculture and Revenue portfolios. Congress leaders involved in the discussions included Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and K C Venugopal.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever