Congress launches 'Save Constitution Save India' rally across the country

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, party leader Rajiv Satav and others pay tribute to Sardar Patel during a protest rally against a new citizenship law on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the 135th Foundation Day celebrations of the party on Saturday and administered the oath of the Preamble of the Constitution to party workers. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader A K Antony attended the event.

She is the first from the Nehru-Gandhi family to hoist the party flag at the UP Congress headquarters. Priyanka appealed to the party workers to follow the path of great Congress leaders who made the supreme sacrifice for the country. She also urged them to oppose all those who attack the Constitution and its values.

She said, "We are the voice of the last man standing on the edge of society. We take pledge to stick to our ideology of non-violence and kindness. We are the Congress." Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress took out marches across the country to take its "Save Constitution-Save India" message to the people.

'It is second demonetisation'

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government over the CAA, the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and said these exercises would prove to be demonetisation 2.0.

Speaking at the Congress headquarters, Rahul said, "With these, the government wants to make the poor stand in queues, and help its 15 industrialist friends. They will ask the poor to show documents, but would not ask industrialists for it. It's demonetisation 2.0."

Cleric meets Yogi

Shia cleric Kalbe Jawwad met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and demanded the release of people arrested in "fake" cases related to anti-CAA violence. He also demanded that students arrested from a Shia madarsa in Muzaffarnagar be released and action should be taken against erring officials. The cleric lauded the Lucknow police for controlling the situation.

Go to Pak, says cop

A top police officer in Meerut allegedly told a group of people to tell protesters to go to Pakistan during violence in the city last week over the amended citizenship act in which five people were killed. The incident purportedly took place on December 20 in Lisari Gate Police Station area and it was captured

on video, which was circulated widely.

