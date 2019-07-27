Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Shankarrao Rakh dies at 86
Rakh had served as Prohibition Minister in the Vasantdada Patil-led cabinet between 1975 and 1978
Jalna: Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Dr Shankarrao Rakh have reportedly died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital. The leader was 86 and had breathed his last on Friday night.
According to PTI report, his family sources said that his last rites will be performed in Jalna on Saturday. Rakh had served as Prohibition Minister in the Vasantdada Patil-led cabinet between 1975 and 1978.
During his tenure, Rakh had established several educational institutes and was associated with various social organisations, his family sources said. His son, Dr Sanjay Rakh, is the managing director of Deepak Hospital in Jalna.
With inputs from PTI
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Mahalaxmi Express passengers rescued by WNC, NDRF teams