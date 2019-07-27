Search

Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Shankarrao Rakh dies at 86

Published: Jul 27, 2019, 15:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Rakh had served as Prohibition Minister in the Vasantdada Patil-led cabinet between 1975 and 1978

Representational Image

Jalna: Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Dr Shankarrao Rakh have reportedly died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital. The leader was 86 and had breathed his last on Friday night.

According to PTI report, his family sources said that his last rites will be performed in Jalna on Saturday. Rakh had served as Prohibition Minister in the Vasantdada Patil-led cabinet between 1975 and 1978.

During his tenure, Rakh had established several educational institutes and was associated with various social organisations, his family sources said. His son, Dr Sanjay Rakh, is the managing director of Deepak Hospital in Jalna.

With inputs from PTI

