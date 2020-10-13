Congress leader called a 'rapist', says 'it's politically motivated'

Tight security arrangements at Uttarakhand Bhawan where family members of the Hathras victim arrived to appear in the High Court, in Lucknow, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, the Congress leader from Deoria, whose candidature led to a major ruckus on Sunday after a woman leader, Tara Yadav, accused him of being a rapist, has now put out a video clarifying his position.

In the one-minute video, Tripathi claims that the allegations levelled against him are "politically motivated and designed to malign his image". "All allegations against me are baseless and I want to warn the woman as well as some channels that have been publicising the allegations that I will soon initiate legal action against them. I will file defamation cases against those who are trying to damage me and my party," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has already set up a committee to inquire about the incident in which a woman party member was assaulted by party workers for allegedly questioning the decision behind fielding Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, who she accused of being a rapist, in the upcoming assembly by polls.

Hathras victim's kin appear before HC

Family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allegedly being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras appeared before the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court, which fixed November 2 as the next date of hearing. They were heard by the Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Rajan Roy on Monday.

