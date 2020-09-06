Congress leader Deepender Hooda tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus. Hooda announced this through a message on his Twitter account. He informed that he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

Taking to Twitter, Hooda requested those who had come in contact with him over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. The doctors are conducting more tests. With your blessings, I will recover soon," he tweeted in Hindi.

Hooda was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram at around 2.50 pm on Sunday. The entry to the hospital has reportedly been barred for now. The hospital authorities have also confirmed the development.

The 42-year-old Congress leader, who is the son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is the lone opposition MP from Haryana.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also tested positive for the disease and is still undergoing treatment at the Medanta hospital.

The district health department had detected 137 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 13,321. Of these, 11,498 people have recovered. The Covid-19 toll has reached 137 in the district.

