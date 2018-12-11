Congress leader Girish Chodankar: Election results will have bearing on Goa politics

national

This result will have far-reaching impact on Goa's politics and pose a lesson to BJP allies, especially Goa Forward, said Chodankar

The Assembly results in five states, in which the BJP could not garner adequate votes, will have a "far reaching impact" on Goa's politics, which is currently plagued by turmoil, state Congress President Girish Chodankar said on Tuesday.

"This result will have far reaching impact on Goa's politics and pose a lesson to BJP allies, specially Goa Forward, whose leaders who had criticised Rahul Gandhi's leadership in Goa Assembly and outside time and again," Chodankar said in a statement.

"The impact will be seen in both by-elections (in Goa). The Goa fiasco, where the BJP grabbed and overturned a popular mandate won by the Congress and subsequent non-governance for last nine months, have also contributed to BJP's defeat in the five states," Chodankar said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever